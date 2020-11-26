A bunch of gaming peripherals are deeply discounted for Black Friday

Buy Xbox Wireless Controller at Amazon - $40 Buy Xbox Wireless Controller at Microsoft - $40

Google Stadia Premiere Edition - $70

If you want to get started with Google’s Stadia gaming system, you can get everything you need for only $70 — that’s $30 off its normal price. The Premiere Edition includes the Stadia controller and a Chromecast, so you can play either via your TV or just with your smartphone.

Razer BlackWidow Elite keyboard - $85

One of our favorite gaming keyboards, the Razer BlackWidow Elite, is down to a record low $85 for Black Friday. We like its full-sized QWERTY layout, dedicated media controls and customizable dial. It may not be a wireless keyboard, but that’s a small price to pay for an otherwise stellar peripheral. The green, yellow and orange switch options are all on sale, so you can choose how clicky of an experience you want and still save money.

Razer Basilisk X Hyperspeed - $40

One of our favorite gaming mice, the Razer Basilisk X Hyperspeed, is $20 off for Black Friday, bringing it back down to its all-time low of $40. It’s a wireless mouse that’s comfortable enough to use for long periods of time, and it should last for 450 hours on its single AA battery. We also appreciate the feedback its wheel offers and its onboard storage for up to five CPI rates.

Razer Viper - $40

If you prefer an ambidextrous mouse, Razer’s Viper wired gaming mouse is half off for Black Friday, bringing it down to $40. It’s lightweight but has the same sensor as the Hyperspeed does, which is rated for up to 16,000 CPI and 450 IPS. Each of its sides has two programmable buttons and you can customize the logo on the mouse’s top to glow in any color you want.

Corsair K60 RGB Pro Low Profile - $80

One of Corsair’s newest mechanical keyboards, the K60 RGB Pro Low Profile, is down to $80 for Black Friday. That’s $30 off its normal price and a great deal considering it just came out not too long ago. This keyboard has a slim profile and Cherry MX low-profile switches with a short actuation of only 1.0mm. It also has per-key RGB lighting and custom macro programming via the company’s iCUE software.

Logitech G915 TKL Lightspeed keyboard - $180

If you’re dead set on a wireless gaming keyboard, Logitech’s G915 tenkeyless Lightspeed mechanical model is on sale for $180. That’s an all-time low and $50 off its normal price. All of the switch options (save for the Tactile White) are included in this Black Friday discount, so you have a couple of options depending on your key preferences. This keyboard is made of aluminum alloy and supports per-key lighting, and it should last for at least 40 hours of use before it needs a recharge.

Bose QuietComfort 35 Series 2 headset - $296

Bose came out with a gaming version of its popular QuietComfort headphones a few months ago and that headset is now on sale for $296, or $33 off its normal price. This is a pair of headphones for those that want just one device that does it all. You can use them as standard noise-cancelling cans, but they also come with a detachable, noise-rejecting boom mic to use while you’re gaming.

Razer Blade 15 Base - $1,450

A powerful gaming laptop, the Razer Blade 15 Base, is down to $1,450 right now, which is only $50 more than the record low price we’ve seen it hit before. You’ll get a 10th-gen Core i7 processor in this model, along with 16GB of RAM, a 512GB SSD, NVIDIA RTX 2060 graphics and a 15.6-inch 1080p display with a 144Hz refresh rate. It may still be a lot to spend on a laptop, but for what you get, it’s a great value at this sale price.

Alienware Area 51m R2 - $1,764

The powerful Alienware Area 51m R2 is down to $1,764 for a model with a 10th-gen Core i7 processor, 16GB of RAM, a 512GB SSD and NVIDIA GTX 1660Ti graphics. You’re saving over $550 with this Black Friday deal so it’s one to consider if you want a gaming laptop with components that are upgradable, should you want to do that in the future. A few other configurations are on sale as well, but this is the most affordable of the bunch.

