Bose turns its beloved QC 35 II headphones into a gaming headset

This is Bose's first gaming headset.
Christine Fisher, @cfisherwrites
59m ago
Bose Quiet Comfort 35 II Gaming Headset
Bose just introduced its first gaming headset, the QuietComfort 35 II (QC35 II) Gaming Headset. The 2-in-1 gaming and lifestyle cans come with Bose’s Acoustic Noise Cancelling and Volume-Optimized Active EQ. Plus, there's a detachable gaming module with a noise-rejecting boom mic and an optional PC desktop controller that lets you fine-tune the volume and mic pickup.

The headset is made with lightweight materials, so it should be comfortable for hours of play. Bose claims it will last for 40 hours in wired gaming mode and up to 20 hours untethered. A 15-minute quick-charge will give you up to 5 hours of wired gaming or 2.5 hours of wireless battery power.

Bose QuietComfort 35 II Gaming Headset
As you’d expect, the headset is compatible with all major gaming platforms. It works with Alexa or Google Assistant, and it should be sleek enough to go from gaming to work and anywhere in between.

The new gear is listed at $329.95 and is available for pre-order now (in the US and Canada). The QC35 II launched at $350 years ago, and at the time, the headset made our best wireless headphones list. In the world of gaming headsets, $330 is pretty expensive, so Bose will have to sell the idea that these can be used for both gaming and real life by popping off the microphone.

