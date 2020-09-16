Bose turns its beloved QC 35 II headphones into a gaming headset

Bose just introduced its first gaming headset, the QuietComfort 35 II (QC35 II) Gaming Headset. The 2-in-1 gaming and lifestyle cans come with Bose’s Acoustic Noise Cancelling and Volume-Optimized Active EQ. Plus, there's a detachable gaming module with a noise-rejecting boom mic and an optional PC desktop controller that lets you fine-tune the volume and mic pickup.

Introducing the new Bose QuietComfort 35 II Gaming Headset. Our first 2-in-1 gaming and lifestyle headset. Click to learn more and preorder now: https://t.co/gvMnpizLVr #PlayEverything #BoseHeadphones



Available in U.S. and Canada. China coming soon. pic.twitter.com/vd5El2HRez — Bose (@Bose) September 16, 2020

The headset is made with lightweight materials, so it should be comfortable for hours of play. Bose claims it will last for 40 hours in wired gaming mode and up to 20 hours untethered. A 15-minute quick-charge will give you up to 5 hours of wired gaming or 2.5 hours of wireless battery power.