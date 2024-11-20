The best gifts for cyclists in 2024

The Sena Pi cycling headset lets you and a partner talk comfortably as you cycle. Just clip the earpiece onto your and a partner’s helmet head straps (it fits most), pair them through an app and enjoy a relaxed chat on your next bike ride — no shouting needed, and you both can ride at your own separate paces

Sena has been making Bluetooth devices since 1998 and motorcycle helmet intercoms since 2010. Its experience shows in the Pi’s terrific wind and ambient noise reduction — a necessity for this product type. I tested the intercom while riding on e-bikes at a 20mph clip without any noticeable wind feedback. Since it rests outside of your ears, it doesn’t interfere with your environmental awareness either. Voices sound clear and crisp through the mics. You can also listen to your phone’s audio, but its sound profile works much better for podcasts or audiobooks than music.

Once paired, the devices have a range of up to a quarter mile, so you can get separated a bit without losing the connection. There’s no push-to-talk requirement either: The intercom stays on once you pair them. But you can temporarily shut off the mics by holding a button for one second if you need privacy. And fortunately, there’s no need to detach the Pi once you set it up. I’ve left mine on my helmet, and I forget it’s there when riding alone. — Will Shanklin, Contributing Reporter