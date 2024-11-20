Engadget has been testing and reviewing consumer tech since 2004. Our stories may include affiliate links; if you buy something through a link, we may earn a commission. Read more about how we evaluate products.
The best gifts for cyclists in 2024
Help them prepare for cycling season with these great gifts.
Other than a bike, helmet and a few emergency maintenance essentials, there aren’t many things a person needs to enjoy a bike ride outside. But having the right accessories can go a long way towards making the experience more fun, more safe and, ultimately, more rewarding. The list of recommendations below cover the gamut of things you can give to the cyclist in your life, from must-have safety accessories like bike lights, to more techie gadgets like bike computers. However, each represents an item the staff here at Engadget have personally tested or swear by, and would make for a great holiday gift.
Chances are your friend or loved one already owns a bike lock. But if you’d like to help give them additional peace of mind, consider the Knog Scout Bike Alarm and Finder. This nifty device offers an 85-decibel alarm and Apple Find My tracking. However, the best part is you can hide it under one of your bike’s bottle cages. In that way, any would-be bike thieves won’t spot the alarm until it’s too late. — Igor Bonifacic, Senior Reporter
It’s an inevitable fact of cycling: at some point, something will go wrong or a part will need adjustment during a ride at the worst possible moment. For those occasions, a compact multi-tool is a lifesaver. Of all the models I’ve tested, I like the Crankbrothers M19 the most. It’s affordable and comes with nearly everything I’ve ever needed to work on my bike, including several different sizes of hex wrenches and a chain tool. Even if your friend or family member is lucky enough to never have to use a multi-tool out on the road, they’re still indispensable for any regular maintenance a bike needs. — I.B.
With the days getting shorter, a rear bike light is essential for keeping your loved one safe out on their cycling adventures. The Knog Rear Plus is one of my favorites because it features a clever design that uses a USB-A port, instead of (shudder) microUSB, for charging. It’s also no slouch when it comes to battery life, with Knog claiming users can get up to 40 hours of run time when using the light’s Eco-Flash mode. At $20, it’s also affordable enough that your giftee won’t mind replacing the Rear Plus if something were to ever happen to it. If you're willing to spend a little more, the $45 Knog Blinder Rear light ups the brightness to 100 lumens and the battery life to 60 hours, plus it has a slightly better IP67 rating and the same integrated USB-A charging. — I.B.
Let’s be honest, riding alongside cars can be nerve-wracking, even for the most seasoned cyclist. One gadget that can give both newbies and seasoned riders more confidence on the road is Garmin’s Varia rearview car radar. It can detect vehicles up to 140 meters away and provide the rider with audio and visual alerts when a speeding car is approaching. While it works best with a compatible bike computer, it’s possible to pair the Varia with a smartphone. Plus, it doubles as a tail light. At $200, the Garmin Varia is pricey, but I find the safety and peace of mind it offers is worth every penny. — I.B.
What’s a jewelry cleaner doing on a cycling gift list, you ask? Well, one of the most important parts of bike maintenance is cleaning your chain regularly. It can also be one of the most tedious. There are a few different tools the cyclist in your life can buy to assist with the process, but in my experience, nothing is as easy as removing the chain and letting an ultrasonic cleaner do all the hard work of degreasing the links. Once it’s done, it’s a matter of reinstalling the chain with a pair of master link pliers and adding some lube. — I.B.
The Sena Pi cycling headset lets you and a partner talk comfortably as you cycle. Just clip the earpiece onto your and a partner’s helmet head straps (it fits most), pair them through an app and enjoy a relaxed chat on your next bike ride — no shouting needed, and you both can ride at your own separate paces
Sena has been making Bluetooth devices since 1998 and motorcycle helmet intercoms since 2010. Its experience shows in the Pi’s terrific wind and ambient noise reduction — a necessity for this product type. I tested the intercom while riding on e-bikes at a 20mph clip without any noticeable wind feedback. Since it rests outside of your ears, it doesn’t interfere with your environmental awareness either. Voices sound clear and crisp through the mics. You can also listen to your phone’s audio, but its sound profile works much better for podcasts or audiobooks than music.
Once paired, the devices have a range of up to a quarter mile, so you can get separated a bit without losing the connection. There’s no push-to-talk requirement either: The intercom stays on once you pair them. But you can temporarily shut off the mics by holding a button for one second if you need privacy. And fortunately, there’s no need to detach the Pi once you set it up. I’ve left mine on my helmet, and I forget it’s there when riding alone. — Will Shanklin, Contributing Reporter
If your loved one depends on their bike for their transportation and fitness needs, why not gift them a lock to protect their steed from theft? When it comes to bike locks, few companies enjoy the reputation of Kryptonite and its line of ‘New York’ U-Locks. I’ve used the company’s more affordable Kryptolok model since 2020, and (knock on wood) it’s kept my bike safe each and every time I’ve had to lock it outside. — I.B.
It might seem counterintuitive to put sleeves on when it’s hot, but pulling on these ActiveIce Sun Sleeves feels way better than slathering sunscreen on before a ride (it’s faster, too). The quick-drying fabric feels cool while you ride, particularly when you work up a sweat, and the SPF 50 has kept my arms from getting sunburned numerous times. They have thumb holes and go all the way down to the knuckles, protecting a rider’s hands, a place that sun damage can be particularly unkind to. — Amy Skorheim, Reporter
After a rear light, arguably the next most important accessory for keeping safe on the road is a bike bell. While it’s certainly possible to get away without one, I’ve found that a bell is a far more effective means of communicating with pedestrians and drivers than using my voice. One of my favorite models is the $40 Oi Luxe from Knog. It’s loud, fast and features a nifty design that won’t crowd a handlebar. It’s also easy to install and comes with a built-in channel to accommodate a bike’s brake and shift cables. — I.B.
As great as smartphone cameras have become in recent years, I find I often reach for my Fujifilm X-E3 before jumping on my bike. Of course, the tricky thing about carrying a camera on a bike is avoiding damage to the body and lens. Enter the Rider Strap from PS Bagworks. It’s a stylish, 1-inch webbing camera strap that comes with a stabilizer to hold a camera in place on the rider’s back while they’re pedaling. PS Bagworks offers the Rider Strap in four colors, and three different attachment options, including Peak Design Links. If your friend or family member already owns a camera strap they love, the company also sells the stabilizer on its own. — I.B.
After being caught in one too many summer showers, I bought myself a Patagonia Houdini rain jacket 2021. It’s available in both men’s and women’s models, and I love how small it can pack down, thanks to Patagonia’s decision to include a stow pocket. This makes it perfect for cycling since it can fit in most handlebar and top tube bags. The Houdini’s recycled nylon shell doesn’t offer the waterproofing of a heavier Gore-Tex jacket, but in a pinch, it will protect the cyclist in your life from a sudden rainstorm. — I.B.
If the cyclist in your life has a competitive streak in them, a bike computer can go a long way toward helping them meet their fitness goals. In my experience, there’s something about having my Strava Segments right in front of me that helps motivate me to push harder than I normally would. When learning a new route, it also helps to have turn-by-turn navigation in a form factor that isn’t distracting.
The Wahoo Elemnt Bolt V2 is one of the best entry-level models on the market thanks to a recent refresh that added USB-C charging and a color display to Wahoo’s most affordable bike computer. For something more budget-friendly, one option is a smartphone mount like the Out Front model made by Quad Lock. At less $50, it costs significantly less than a dedicated bike computer and will save your loved one the hassle of learning an entirely new user interface. Instead, they can simply use the smartphone they’re already familiar with. — I.B.
Steadyrack’s vertical bike rack is great for apartment dwellers, but even if the cyclist you know has a garage, this can keep the bike from getting buried behind the lawnmower. It takes about 25 minutes to install in either a stud or masonry with basic tools. Then, to hang the bike, just pop it up on its back wheel and roll the front wheel into the swing arm. The whole bike can swing to the side to save a little more space and (I think) it looks pretty cool on a wall. — A.S.
