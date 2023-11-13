The best gifts for cyclists in 2023

If the cyclist in your life has a competitive streak in them, a bike computer can go a long way toward helping them meet their fitness goals. In my experience, there’s something about having my Strava Segments right in front of me that helps motivate me to push harder than I normally would. When learning a new route, it also helps to have turn-by-turn navigation in a form factor that isn’t distracting.

The Wahoo Elemnt Bolt V2 is one of the best entry-level models on the market thanks to a recent refresh that added USB-C charging and a color display to Wahoo’s most affordable bike computer. For something more budget-friendly, one option is a smartphone mount like the Out Front model made by Quad Lock. At less $50, it costs significantly less than a dedicated bike computer and will save your loved one the hassle of learning an entirely new user interface. Instead, they can simply use the smartphone they’re already familiar with. — I.B.