The 17 best gifts for music lovers

If your giftee is an electric guitar player, they likely struggle trying to squeeze in practice sessions. After all, they require amplification of some kind, and it’s not always the time or place for ear-piercing noise. Enter Fender’s Mustang Micro personal headphone amp. Just plug this little jobby into a guitar and connect headphones. It gives you access to 12 amp models offering a wide range of both clean and dirty tones, with 13 effects.

Now here’s the wild part: it actually sounds good. In the past, these kinds of devices sounded, well, like utter garbage, but technology has progressed. The whole thing’s battery powered and charges via a USB port, plus it has Bluetooth for streaming in audio to play along with. This is just a nice little songwriting or practice tool for players of all skill levels. Did we mention little? This thing’s tiny. — Lawrence Bonk, Contributing Reporter