The best laptop deals we found for Cyber Monday

Buy XPS 13 Touch (2019) at Dell - $700 Buy XPS 13 Touch (2020) at Dell - $1,450

ASUS Zephyrus ROG G15 - $1,100

Devindra Hardawar / Engadget

One of our favorite gaming laptops, the ASUS Zephyrus ROG, is on sale for $1,100 for Cyber Monday. This is the 15-inch version with a Ryzen 7 processor, NVIDIA GTX 1660 Ti with Max-Q graphics, 16GB of RAM, a 1TB SSD and an FHD display with a 144Hz refresh rate. While we generally prefer the 14-inch version of this laptop for it’s slightly more compact design, getting more screen real estate isn’t a bad thing — especially when you can do so for less.

Buy Zephyrus ROG G15 at Amazon - $1,100

HP Envy x360 13 - $750

HP / Best Buy

You can get a powerful version of the HP Envy x360 13 for $250 off today, which brings the final price down to $750. It includes a Core i7 processor, 8GB of RAM, a 512GB SSD and a 13.3-inch FHD touchscreen, and you’ll also get Alexa built in and a camera shutter over the webcam.

Buy Envy x360 13 at Best Buy - $750

ASUS Zenbook Pro Duo - $1,900

Engadget

If you’re looking for a more unique laptop, the ASUS Zenbook Pro Duo is $400 off, bringing it down to $1,900. For that price, you’re getting a 15.6-inch 4K OLED touchscreen, a Core i7 processor, 16GB of RAM, a 1TB SSD and NVIDIA RTX 2060 graphics. But the Zenbook Pro Duo’s kicker is its 14-inch 4K “ScreenPad,” which is a second display that sits just above the keyboard. We gave this notebook a score of 82 when it first came out for its lovely OLED display, powerful performance and and excellent keyboard.

Buy Zenbook Pro Duo at Amazon - $1,900

Razer Blade 15 Base - $1,450

Devindra Hardawar / Engadget

A powerful gaming laptop, the Razer Blade 15 Base, is down to $1,450 right now, which is only $50 more than the record low price we’ve seen it hit before. You’ll get a 10th-gen Core i7 processor in this model, along with 16GB of RAM, a 512GB SSD, NVIDIA RTX 2060 graphics and a 15.6-inch 1080p display with a 144Hz refresh rate. It may still be a lot to spend on a notebook, but for what you get, it’s a great value at this sale price.

Buy Razer Blade 15 Base at Amazon - $1,450

Galaxy Book Flex - $1,200

Cherlynn Low / Engadget

The Galaxy Book Flex is one of the prettiest laptops Samsung has come out with in a while and now a high-end model is on sale for $1,200, or $200 off its normal price. This one has a 10-gen Core i7 processor, 12GB of RAM, a 512GB SSD and a 15.6-inch QLED touchscreen. We gave the Flex a score of 87 for its lovely design, comfortable keyboard, built-in S Pen and a trackpad that can charge other devices wirelessly.

Buy Galaxy Book Flex at Best Buy - $1,200

Get the latest Black Friday and Cyber Monday offers by visiting our deals homepage and following @EngadgetDeals on Twitter.