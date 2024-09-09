The best mobile microphones for 2024

Engadget has been testing and reviewing consumer tech since 2004. Our stories may include affiliate links; if you buy something through a link, we may earn a commission. Read more about how we evaluate products .

When it comes to recording on the go, having the best phone mic can make a huge difference in your audio quality, whether you’re starting a podcast, streaming live, or just capturing voice notes and interviews. While built-in phone microphones can do the job for casual use, mobile microphones take things up a notch by offering a clearer, more professional sound that stands out.



These compact mics are perfect for content creators who need reliable audio without lugging around big equipment. From bloggers and YouTubers to musicians and podcasters, a good mobile microphone ensures your voice is always heard crisp and clean, no matter where you are. Many even come with handy charging cases to keep your gear powered up and ready to go, making them great for travel and outdoor shoots.



If you're looking to improve your audio game, we’ve rounded up the best mobile microphones that will elevate your recordings, whether you're chatting on a live stream or recording your next episode. We’ve included everything from a complete microphone system to wireless lavalier mics and everything in between.

Lavalier mics

The obvious benefit of a lapel microphone is size. Their small profile makes them perfect for presenting to the camera with the flexibility to move around while maintaining consistent audio quality. If you’re a budding TikTok or vlogger it’s definitely worth having one of these mini microphones in your bag. And if you don’t want to be tied down to cables, there are plenty of great wireless lavalier microphone options with convenient adapters.

The main trade-off, however, is that they’re only good for recording the person they’re attached to. If you have two people talking and only one is wearing the mic, you’ll only get good audio for one half of the conversation, so for multi-person recordings you’ll need a mic for each guest and a way to record them at the same time, so costs can go up quickly.

Fortunately, lapel mics have become a very competitive market with good, viable options costing as little as $14.95. For an absolute bargain with a long cord and some connectivity accessories, the Boya BY M1 is hard to argue with. But, while these budget choices are great value, if you want something that should either last longer, is more versatile or just sounds better it’s worth paying a little bit more.

A word on wireless mic

Recently there has been an explosion in cell phone microphone systems, but there's one wireless mic we really like. DJI's Mic 2 system provides some important upgrades from its predecessor. Notably, it can connect directly to your smartphone via Bluetooth, and it sports improved AI noise reduction and a bigger touchscreen.

Adapters

So we’ve already touched on this with the AI Micro, which is an adapter of sorts. One of the first things you might bump up against when dealing with mobile audio accessories is TRRS vs TRS connectors. Simply put, 3.5mm TRS is what you might know as the age-old classic headphone jack while TRRS became common for its support for headsets and inline mics. You can easily tell them apart as TRS connectors have two black bands on them while a TRRS has three.

For you, the budding creator, it can be a bit of an annoyance as many 3.5mm lavaliers are going to be TRS and won’t work when plugged into your phone’s headphone adapter. Sometimes your lavalier might include what you need in the box, but otherwise, you’ll want to pick up a TRS to TRRS adapter like this. Of course, some smartphone-specific mics have TRRS connectors already – for those, you’ll want a cable that goes the other way should you want to use it with other devices like a DSLR.

Shotgun mics

You may be more familiar with shotgun microphones when it comes to video recording. It’s the style of microphone most often found atop a DSLR or mirrorless camera, but they make great companions for other portable devices too, your cell phone included.

The benefit of a shotgun is that they tend to be highly directional, which makes them perfect for podcasts, recording instruments, foley sounds and much, much more. For us mobile recordists, another benefit is that they tend to be light and portable, perfect for slipping into a backpack or even a laptop bag. Even better, there are some great mobile-specific options.

Desktop and USB mics go mobile

Mobile-specific mics are great, but there’s nothing stopping you from using your cell phone microphone or another you might already have (if it’s somewhat portable). You’ll definitely need to do a little dance with some adapters, but that’s half the fun. Below are a couple of recommendations for “regular” microphones that pair well with a phone and then the cables and adapters that you’ll need to get setup. There are even some wireless systems that make it easy to record on the go.

IK Multimedia IK Multimedia iRig Stream Mic Pro Best phone mic for multi-platform creators If there was an audio “penknife” then the iRig Stream Mic Pro may well be it. It’s a chunky condenser microphone, but you can connect instruments or even other mics to it via a 3.5mm input. If you have background music on your phone or PC, you can also pipe that into the mix via a loopback mode. In short, whether you’re busking, podcasting, live streaming or performing on the go, the Stream Mic Pro has all the core features you need to turn a basic recording into a professional one. Mobile connectivity is a primary feature with options for Lightning and Type-C/Android included in the box. The mic itself offers four polar patterns that should cover most recording scenarios — be that recording a singer, two people speaking face to face or the general ambience around you in a TikTok or Instagram video. The Stream Mic Pro might not be the most pocketable on this list, but it’s likely the most versatile. $130 at Amazon

Samson Samson Technologies Q2U USB/XLR Dynamic Microphone Recording and Podcasting Pack (Includes Mic Clip, Desktop Stand, Windscreen and Cables), Silver A good desktop option This dynamic mic is a favorite with podcasters, with many production companies using it as their standard mic to send out to remote guests thanks to its excellent quality to value performance. The Q2U features both USB (unfortunately not Type-C) and XLR connectivity making it versatile for both desktop and mobile applications, but it’s the former we’re interested in here as that’s what allows you to connect it to your phone with nothing more than a USB cable and an adapter (see below). What’s more, the Q2U is solid enough to endure a little bit of rough and tumble, so will happily live in the bottom of your backpack ready for when you need it. Meanwhile, the handheld design is versatile enough it can turn its hand to singing/instruments, podcasts, interviews and more. $70 at Amazon

A word on cables

Connecting USB microphones directly to phones is rarely as simple as just one cable, although that’s starting to become more common. In general, Android makes this simpler, but also, thanks to the wide range of manufacturers and software versions you can’t always guarantee things will work smoothly.

The iPhone is a whole other situation. USB microphones have a good chance of working via the USB camera kit we mentioned earlier, but that’s still inelegant sometimes. Frustratingly, some USB-C to Lightning cables will play nice with microphones, but sadly most will not – including Apple’s own. One confirmed option is this cable from Fiio or this generic alternative. These are inexpensive enough that it’s worth having a couple around if you work with audio a lot (they of course can also be used to charge your phone as a bonus).

Other mobile microphones to consider

Audigo Audigo Best phone mic for musicians on the go Most of the microphones in this guide will do a decent job of recording musical performances, but some are specifically built for it. Founded in 2019, Audigo puts artists and performers front and center. At time of writing, it only offers one model and all its focus goes into that. If you’re a musician on the go, or want something you can keep in your pocket for whenever inspiration strikes, the Audigo might be for you. The square, puck-like Audigo mic is basically a pocketable rival to iZotope’s (now discontinued) Spire portable studio, right down to the companion app. The Audigo is far more portable than the Spire ever was and you can combine multiple devices for multitrack recording. Once you’ve recorded your track, you can add reverb, delay, equalize and more to give it some polish before exporting it out to your preferred platform. There’s a video mode, too, so it’s perfect for sharing edits to TikTok and Instagram. This compact wireless microphone requires the app (iOS only for now) to work, which is not ideal and we’d love to be able to use it over USB to extend its functionality, but for performers on the move Audigo offers features that are hard to find without having to shop around for various different apps. $250 at Audigo