The best Prime Day robot vacuum deals you can get for 2023 Roomba machines, Shark vacuums and others have been deeply discounted.

It's always a good idea to look for discounts on big-ticket items on Prime Day, and robot vacuums are no exception. These machines can be some of the most expensive gadgets you buy for your home, with high-end models costing close to (or more than) $1,000 normally. Thankfully, Prime Day is a good time to pick up a robo-vac for much less than that since premium models tend to be hundreds of dollars off, and even those that already have budget-friendly prices are also often discounted. Here are the best Prime Day vacuum deals we could find on all of our favorite machines.

iRobot Roomba 694

iRobot iRobot Roomba 694 $199 $275 Save $76 The iRobot Roomba 694 has dropped to $199 for Prime Day. It's normally our favorite budget robot vacuum, so this discount makes it an even better buy. $199 at Amazon

The iRobot Roomba 694 has dropped to $199 for Prime Day. It's normally our favorite budget robot vacuum, so this discount makes it an even better buy. We like its minimalist yet attractive design, strong suction power and easy-to-use companion app.

iRobot Roomba s9+

iRobot iRobot Roomba s9+ $600 $1,000 Save $400 The premium Roomba s9+ is on sale for $600 for Prime Day. This is the most expensive robot vacuum that iRobot makes, and it's currently one of our favorite high-end models. $600 at Amazon

The premium Roomba s9+ is on sale for $600 for Prime Day. This is the most expensive robot vacuum that iRobot makes, and it's currently one of our favorite high-end models. It might be overkill for most people, but it's a robo-vac that does an excellent job of cleaning both hard and carpeted floors, and doesn't choke up at the first sign of pet hair. We also like that it comes with a clean base into which it will empty its dustbin after every job.

iRobot Roomba j7+

iRobot iRobot Roomba j7+ $649 $800 Save $151 The iRobot Roomba j7+ has been discounted to $649 for Prime Day. This is one of the company's newest robot vacuums and we like that it has strong suction power and comes with a clean base. $649 at Amazon

The iRobot Roomba j7+ has been discounted to $649 for Prime Day. This is one of the company's newest robot vacuums and we like that it has strong suction power and comes with a clean base. The j7+'s claim to fame, though, is its advanced obstacle avoidance, which helps it steer clear of furniture and other objects while it's cleaning. This includes a robo-vac's arch nemesis — pet poop.

Shark AI Ultra 2-in-1 robot vacuum

Shark Shark AV2610WA AI Ultra 2-in-1 Robot Vacuum & Mop $380 $976 Save $596 Shark's vacuum-and-mop machine has dropped to $380 for Prime Day. It's one of the best robot vacuums you can get right now because of its versatility and decent starting price, so if you can pick it up while it's on sale, that's even better. $380 at Amazon

Shark's vacuum-and-mop machine has dropped to $380 for Prime Day. It's one of the best robot vacuums you can get right now because of its versatility and decent starting price, so if you can pick it up while it's on sale, that's even better. It comes with a water reservoir with a cloth attached to it that lets you mop hard floors when you need to. The standard dustbin will hold all debris during vacuuming, and the machine is smart enough to empty its clean base automatically after every vacuuming job (you'll have to empty the water reservoir on your own).

Shark AI Ultra robot vacuum

Shark Shark AI Ultra Voice Control Robot Vacuum $419 $599 Save $180 A top pick in our robot vacuum guide, Shark's AI Ultra robo-vac is on sale for $419 for Prime Day. It's just as easy to use and effective as a similar Roomba, but you can often find it at a notably cheaper price point. $419 at Amazon

A top pick in our robot vacuum guide, Shark's AI Ultra robo-vac is on sale for $419 for Prime Day. It's just as easy to use and effective as a similar Roomba, but you can often find it at a notably cheaper price point. We found that it cleaned carpet and hard floors well, and its included clean base is bagless, which means you won't have to spend more money over time buying proprietary garbage bags for it.

Anker Eufy RoboVac X8 Hybrid

eufy Anker Eufy RoboVac X8 Hybrid $300 $650 Save $350 Another vac-and-mop combo, the Eufy RoboVac X8 Hybrid has dropped to $300 for Prime Day. Like a lot of other Anker/Eufy devices, the RoboVac X8 Hybrid already starts out much cheaper than its competition but it works nearly just as well. $300 at Amazon

Another vac-and-mop combo, the Eufy RoboVac X8 Hybrid has dropped to $300 for Prime Day. Like a lot of other Anker/Eufy devices, the RoboVac X8 Hybrid already starts out much cheaper than its competition but it works nearly just as well. It can vacuum and mop, thanks to its included water reservoir, and we were impressed by its easy set-up process, four cleaning modes, smart home mapping and handy "tap-and go" feature.

