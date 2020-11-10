Beyoncé and Peloton team up to gift fitness classes to HBCU students

Beyoncé and Peloton are teaming up for a “multi-year partnership” with the aims of boosting the fitness platform’s music credentials and building “pro-social initiatives.” The first project as part of the team-up will see Peloton commemorating Homecoming season at Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs). Students at 10 of these universities, including Bennett College and Howard University, will be given a two-year subscription to Peloton’s subscription-based fitness platform for free.

These two-year subscriptions will enable students to take classes through the Peloton App, without having to buy any of the company’s fancy workout gear. The partnership will also see Beyoncé curate a series of “themed workout experiences” that will compensate for the fact that Homecoming’s traditional in-person events can’t take place this year. Peloton will also work with those institutions to recruit students as both interns and undergraduate employees.