Latest in Gear

Image credit: Engadget

Google's Pixel 4a is just $319 at B&H Photo for today only

With great cameras and snappy performance, we called it "the best $350 phone."
Steve Dent, @stevetdent
1h ago
Comments
31 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

Google Pixel 4a on sale B&H Photo video today only
Engadget
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. If you buy something through one of the links on this page, we may earn an affiliate commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of the time of publication but are subject to change.

In our review, we called Google’s Pixel 4a “the best $350 phone” thanks to the great cameras and abundance of features. Considering that and the relatively low price, we’ve yet to see one go on sale, but B&H Photo Video is offering a “Deal Zone” discount for today only. The $30 coupon is applied automatically in the basket, taking the price down to $319.

Buy the Google Pixel 4a at B&H Photo Video - $319

The list of features is long while the flaws are few. For a very affordable price, you get an excellent camera that delivers photos nearly indistinguishable from the $799 Pixel 4. It also offers snappy performance, a fingerprint sensor and a headphone jack, along with Google’s stripped-down, pure Android experience. You get Google’s latest updates first, along with Pixel-only tools like Live Caption for Calls, Call Screen, Recorder and Personal Safety features.

While the design is a bit basic, the Pixel 4a is nearly all screen save for a hole-punch front facing camera in the left corner. There are some tradeoffs, like a basic 60Hz refresh rate, lack of color choices and single rear camera with no ultra wide or zoom cameras. Still, these are minor complaints on a $350 phone, let alone one that costs $319 with the discount. Just be sure to act fast if you’re interested, as the deal expires at the end of today.

Follow @EngadgetDeals on Twitter for the latest tech deals and buying advice.

In this article: Google, Pixel 4a, smartphone, B&H Photo Video, engadgetdeals, thebuyersguide, commerce, news, gear
Comment
Comments
Share
31 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

KFC made a bucket-shaped gaming PC that warms chicken

KFC made a bucket-shaped gaming PC that warms chicken

View
Apple begins sending hacker-friendly iPhones to security experts

Apple begins sending hacker-friendly iPhones to security experts

View
NVIDIA RTX 3060 Ti review: The new king of $399 GPUs

NVIDIA RTX 3060 Ti review: The new king of $399 GPUs

View
What's on TV this week: 'Wonder Woman 1984' and 'Akira' in 4K

What's on TV this week: 'Wonder Woman 1984' and 'Akira' in 4K

View
OnePlus CEO confirms its first watch is coming in 'early' 2021

OnePlus CEO confirms its first watch is coming in 'early' 2021

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr