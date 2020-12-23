Google's Pixel 4a is just $319 at B&H Photo for today only

The list of features is long while the flaws are few. For a very affordable price, you get an excellent camera that delivers photos nearly indistinguishable from the $799 Pixel 4. It also offers snappy performance, a fingerprint sensor and a headphone jack, along with Google’s stripped-down, pure Android experience. You get Google’s latest updates first, along with Pixel-only tools like Live Caption for Calls, Call Screen, Recorder and Personal Safety features.

While the design is a bit basic, the Pixel 4a is nearly all screen save for a hole-punch front facing camera in the left corner. There are some tradeoffs, like a basic 60Hz refresh rate, lack of color choices and single rear camera with no ultra wide or zoom cameras. Still, these are minor complaints on a $350 phone, let alone one that costs $319 with the discount. Just be sure to act fast if you’re interested, as the deal expires at the end of today.

Follow @EngadgetDeals on Twitter for the latest tech deals and buying advice.