Big tech CEOs release opening statements before antitrust hearing

The big tech antitrust hearing with the House Judiciary Committee is set to occur tomorrow, July 29th at 12PM ET. But all four CEOs -- Jeff Bezos of Amazon, Sundar Pichai of Google, Tim Cook of Apple, Mark Zuckerberg of Facebook -- have released their opening statements early. In all of them, the CEOs attempted to make the case that as successful as their companies are, they do not represent a monopolistic force in the industry. It will be Bezos’s first time testifying before the House.
Unsurprisingly, Bezos, Pichai, Zuckerberg and Cook claimed that their businesses are good for the American economy. Bezos, for example, said that Amazon is often a source of revenue for small and medium-sized businesses. Similarly, Pichai said that Google often provides advertising, revenue and assistance for small businesses, and invests significantly in new technologies that could help advance breakthroughs in medicine and science. Cook mentioned that the App Store ecosystem facilitated over $138 billion in the US economy in 2019, as well as half a trillion worldwide. Zuckerberg made his usual case that Facebook is instrumental in connecting the world, which he claims is a global good.