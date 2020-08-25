Latest in Entertainment

Image credit: Patti Perret / Orion Pictures

What's on TV: 'Bill and Ted Face the Music,' 'Madden NFL 21'

Also new this week: 'Corporate' series finale and 'Project Cars 3.'
Richard Lawler, @Rjcc
5h ago
Bill & Ted Face the Music
Bill &amp; Ted Face the Music Patti Perret / Orion Pictures

This week the new Bill & Ted movie is getting a release direct to home viewers, who can purchase the movie for $25. For gamers, this is the release week for Madden NFL 21. Some special edition buyers have access already, while others will have to wait a few days or be satisfied with the NBA 2K21 demo.

On TV, Comedy Central is wrapping up its excellent series Corporate, the Republican National Convention is on all week and there’s playoff action across the NBA and NHL. Streaming fans always have a lot of new options, and this week Cobra Kai makes the jump from YouTube to Netflix.

Look below to check out each day's highlights, including trailers and let us know what you think (or what we missed).

Blu-ray, video on-demand & Games

  • Bill & Ted Face the Music (VOD - 4K)

  • The King of Staten Island

  • Deep Blue Sea 3

  • The Flash (S6)

  • Hollywoodland

  • Toni (Criterion)

  • Tales from the Darkside: The Movie

  • Vader Immortal (PS VR)

  • Madden NFL 21 (PS4, Xbox One, PC)

  • Final Fantasy: Crystal Chronicles Remastered Edition (PS4, Switch)

  • Project Cars 3 (PC, PS4, Xbox One)

  • Wasteland 3 (PC, Xbox One, PS4)

  • Hexagroove: Tactical DJ (Xbox One)

Tuesday

  • Emily's Wonder Lab (S1), Netflix, 3 AM

  • Trinkets (S2), Netflix, 3 AM

  • Dead Pixels, CW, 8 PM

  • America's Got Talent, NBC, 8 PM

  • 2020 RNC Convention, ABC / NBC / CBS, 10 PM

  • Celebrity Show-Off (season finale), TBS, 10 PM

  • Hard Knocks: Los Angeles, HBO, 10 PM

Wednesday

  • Million Dollar Beach House (S1), Netflix, 3 AM

  • Her Mother's Killer (S1), Netflix, 3 AM

  • Rising Phoenix, Netflix, 3 AM

  • Do Do Sol sol La La Sol (series premiere), Netflix, 3 AM

  • Women in Film Presents: Make it Work!, CW, 8 PM

  • Catfish, MTV, 8 PM

  • WWE NXT, USA, 8 PM

  • United We Fall (season finale), ABC, 8 PM

  • The Coroner, CW, 9 PM

  • Dodgeball Thunderdome, Discovery, 9 PM

  • True Life Presents: Quarantine Stories (season finale), MTV, 9 PM

  • 2020 RNC Convention ABC / CBS / NBC, 10 PM

  • Ruff Ryders Chronicles (season finale), BET, 10 PM

  • Cari & Jemele: Stick to Sports, Vice, 10 PM

  • Corporate (series finale), Comedy Central, 10:30 PM

Thursday 

  • Star Trek: Lower Decks, 3 AM 

  • Tyler Perry's Madea's Farewell Play, BET+, 3 AM

  • Aggretsuko (S3), Netflix, 3 AM

  • Infinity Train (season finale), HBO Max, 3 AM

  • Selena + Chef (season finale), HBO Max, 3 AM

  • Pure (series premiere), HBO Max, 3 AM

  • Ravi Patel's Pursuit of Happiness (series premiere), HBO Max, 3 AM

  • Cannonball (season finale), USA, 8 PM

  • AEW: Dynamite, TNT, 8 PM

  • Love Island, CBS, 9 PM

  • 2020 RNC Convention, ABC / CBS / NBC, 10 PM

  • Lost Resort, TBS, 10 PM

  • Cake, FXX, 10 PM

  • Desus & Mero, Showtime, 11 PM

Friday

  • I Am A Killer (S1), Netflix, 3 AM

  • The Binge, Hulu, 3 AM

  • Cobra Kai (S1 and S2), Netflix, 3 AM

  • Get Duked!, Amazon Prime, 3 AM

  • All Together Now, Netflix, 3 AM

  • Phineas & Ferb (S1), Disney+, 3 AM

  • Prime Rewind: Inside The Boys, Amazon Prime, 3 AM

  • Ted Lasso, Apple TV+, 3 AM

  • Masters of Illusion, CW, 8 PM

  • WWE Smackdown, Fox, 8 PM

  • Being Rueben, CW, 9 PM

  • Room 104, HBO, 11 PM

  • ELeague: FIFA 20 FUT Cup Stage IV, TBS, 12 AM

Saturday

  • NASCAR Cup Series @ Daytona, NBC, 7 PM

  • Sorority Secrets, Lifetime, 8 PM

  • Premier Boxing Champions, Fox, 8 PM

Sunday

  • F1 Italian GP, ESPN2, 9:05 AM

  • 2020 MTV Video Music Awards, MTV / CW, 8 PM

  • Top Gear: Nepal Special, BBC America, 8 PM

  • The Circus , Showtime, 8 PM 

  • Secrets in the Woods, Lifetime, 8 PM

  • P-Valley, Starz, 8 PM

  • Love Fraud (series premiere), Showtime, 9 PM

  • Lovecraft Country, HBO, 9 PM

  • Wynonna Earp (summer finale), Syfy, 10 PM

  • Naked & Afraid: Foreign Exchange, Discovery, 10 PM

  • The Vow, HBO, 10 PM

  • United Shades of America (season finale), CNN, 10 PM

  • We Hunt Together, Showtime, 10 PM

  • Desus & Mero, Showtime, 11 PM

  • Last Week Tonight with John Oliver, HBO, 11 PM

All times listed are ET.

 

