What's on TV: 'Bill and Ted Face the Music,' 'Madden NFL 21'

This week the new Bill & Ted movie is getting a release direct to home viewers, who can purchase the movie for $25. For gamers, this is the release week for Madden NFL 21. Some special edition buyers have access already, while others will have to wait a few days or be satisfied with the NBA 2K21 demo.

On TV, Comedy Central is wrapping up its excellent series Corporate, the Republican National Convention is on all week and there’s playoff action across the NBA and NHL. Streaming fans always have a lot of new options, and this week Cobra Kai makes the jump from YouTube to Netflix.