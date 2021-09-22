You can nab a limited-edition Billie Eilish Echo Studio for $230

Well, that's one way to get more Echo Studio colors.
Devindra Hardawar
D. Hardawar|09.22.21
@devindra

Sponsored Links

Devindra Hardawar
D. Hardawar
@devindra
September 22nd, 2021
In this article: news, Amazon, gear, Billie Eilish Limited-Edition Echo Studio, Echo Studio, entertainment, Bilie Eilish
Billy Eilish Limited-Edition Echo Studio
Amazon

After playing through some Billie Eilish tracks in Beat Saber, soon you'll also be able to kick back and listen to a limited-edition Echo Studio sporting the cover of her latest album, "Happier Than Ever." Beyond the beige fabric and Eilish's visage, the $230 speaker is no different than the standard $200 Echo Studio. That's a shame if you were hoping for some sort of upgrade, but if it's any consolation, we adored the Echo Studio's beefy hardware when it launched two years ago. It's one of the few smart speakers built for 3D Audio, and it has more than enough power to blast all of your favorite tunes. 

The Billie Eilish Limited-Edition Echo Studio also comes with a six-month subscription to Amazon Music, typically a $48 value. That's not a huge selling point if you're already relying on Spotify or other services, but it's one way to justify the higher price. 

All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Popular on Engadget