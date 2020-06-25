Bird offers teachers free rides for the start of the school year

We’re not too far away from the start of a new school term, and Bird is hoping to help our nation’s public school teachers get around. For the month of September, the scooter company is offering a program, titled Free Rides for Teachers, which provides an hour’s worth of scooter riding every day to educators.

In order to participate, teachers will need to email together@bird.co with proof that they are, in fact, paid to educate our kids. After which point, they’ll receive credits for two, 30-minute rides per day between September 1st and September 30th.