Bird offers teachers free rides for the start of the school year

As long as you're a teacher, you can use the free rides even if you're working remotely.
Daniel Cooper, @danielwcooper
44m ago
Sponsored Links

25 June 2020, Berlin: E-scooters are located at Potsdamer Platz. Photo: Jens Kalaene/dpa-Zentralbild/ZB (Photo by Jens Kalaene/picture alliance via Getty Images)
We’re not too far away from the start of a new school term, and Bird is hoping to help our nation’s public school teachers get around. For the month of September, the scooter company is offering a program, titled Free Rides for Teachers, which provides an hour’s worth of scooter riding every day to educators. 

In order to participate, teachers will need to email together@bird.co with proof that they are, in fact, paid to educate our kids. After which point, they’ll receive credits for two, 30-minute rides per day between September 1st and September 30th. 

Bird would like to remind everyone that it did something similar back in April when it offered free rides to medical and emergency responders. And that it’s offering a “clean, traffic-free and socially-distanced way to move,” even if those teachers are offering classes remotely. 

