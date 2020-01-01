Bird’s electric scooters can now be unlocked with Bluetooth

Bird has introduced a new feature that will help scooter renters get off the blocks more quickly. Quick Start uses the Bird app and your smartphone’s Bluetooth to detect when a scooter is within range, then gives you the opportunity to unlock it with the tap of a button. That means you could theoretically walk up to a scooter and ride off with minimal fumbling and delay.

According to Bird, its testing found that “Quick Start complete[s] the activation process two times faster than using the traditional scan-to-unlock method” that requires the user to scan a QR code. If an available scooter is within range, you’ll get a “Start” button, which will switch to “Reserve” if you’re out of Bluetooth range.