Bitcoin's big code upgrade improves privacy and security

It's the first big network change since 2017.
Jon Fingas
J. Fingas|11.14.21
@jonfingas

Jon Fingas
J. Fingas
@jonfingas
November 14th, 2021
In this article: privacy, news, gear, currency, internet, Taproot, Bitcoin, blockchain, money, cryptocurrency
PARIS, FRANCE - OCTOBER 21: In this photo illustration, a visual representation of the digital Cryptocurrency, Bitcoin is on display on October 21, 2021 in Paris, France. The value of Bitcoin (BTC) has exceeded the threshold of 66,895 dollars for the first time in his history. Cryptocurrency, which traded for less than a dollar 12 years ago, peaked on Thursday at around $ 66,895, its all-time high. Bitcoin has increased by over 50% over one month and over 450% over one year. (Photo illustration by Chesnot/Getty Images)
Chesnot/Getty Images

Bitcoin just received a significant upgrade. As The Block notes, the Bitcoin network rolled out a long-in-the-making "Taproot" code upgrade early today (November 14th). The update improves both privacy and security for complicated transactions through new signatures that make them look like any other exchange. Would-be thieves or snoops should have a harder time recognizing when an unusual transfer is taking place.

The Taproot update should also change the Bitcoin network's scaling by dropping the existing cryptographic system. It might be easier for the cryptocurrency to handle demand.

This is the first major refresh of the network code's since 2017, and it might be well-timed. While there are some objections to Bitcoin and other forms of digital money, it now has potential users ranging from AMC through to the country of El Salvador. An upgrade could help Bitcoin better accommodate any newcomers, not to mention reduce hassles for veteran crypto traders. 

