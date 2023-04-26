'Black Mirror' returns in June with its 'most unpredictable season yet' Can a star-studded cast help the sci-fi anthology reclaim its critical edge?

Following a three-year hiatus, Netflix revealed on Wednesday that Black Mirror’s latest season will begin streaming in June. In an interview on the Tudum blog, series creator Charlie Brooker claimed Black Mirror’s latest episodes would surprise fans. “Partly as a challenge, and partly to keep things fresh for both me and the viewer, I began this season by deliberately upending some of my own core assumptions about what to expect,” he told the blog, adding the new season would tackle tropes he “previously sworn blind the show would never do.”

If nothing else, season six will feature Black Mirror’s most stacked cast to date. Some of the actors that lent their talents to the production include Aaron Paul (Breaking Bad), Annie Murphy (Schitt’s Creek), Ben Barnes (Shadow and Bone), Himesh Patel (Station Eleven), Josh Hartnett (Black Hawk Down), Kate Mara (House of Cards), Rory Culkin (Columbus) and Salma Hayek Pinault (Frida), among many others.

News that Netflix was working on a new Black Mirror season first surfaced nearly a year ago. At the time, it was rumored the anthology’s newest episodes would be more cinematic in scope, something the teaser trailer appears to confirm. After the past two seasons left critics and fans feeling the anthology had lost much of its incisive edge, it has a lot to prove.

All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. All prices are correct at the time of publishing.