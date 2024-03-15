Black Mirror will get six new episodes in 2025

One of those will be a sequel to the genre-bending 'USS Callister' episode.

Black Mirror, the series that eerily foreshadowed our current tech dystopia, is set to return in 2025 for a seventh season, Netflix revealed at its UK Next event. The six-episode run will include a sequel to one of the best-loved episodes, the darkly funny Star Trek spoof USS Callister.

It's light on details, with a Netflix teaser only teasing the 2025 date and sequel episode. "Robert Daly is dead, but for the crew of the USS Callister, their problems are just beginning," the description reads. The original episode from season 4 (2017) starred Jesse Plemons and Cristin Milioti, along with the voice of Aaron Paul and an uncredited cameo by Kristen Dunst. That episode won multiple Emmys, including one for Outstanding Television Movie.

Black Mirror debuted in the UK in 2011 with the occasional hiatus, including this year. It was created by Charlie Brooker and executive produced by Annabel Jones.

Its last season, in 2023, featured five episodes and included a few bangers like Loch Henry and Joan is Awful. The latter takes streaming services to their logical, dark conclusion (think The Truman Show meets OpenAI meets Netflix) — and we expect similar themes in the upcoming season.