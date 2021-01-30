A Wakanda series is coming to Disney+

Ryan Coogler is set to expand the Black Panther universe with a new Disney+ series based in the Kingdom of Wakanda. Disney has signed a five-year exclusive TV deal with Coogler’s Proximity Media, and the series is one of the projects the Black Panther director/co-writer will be working on for the company’s streaming service. The deal could lead to more shows developed by Proximity Media, as well, though Marvel’s announcement didn’t mention anything about the potential new shows.

Coogler, who’s currently working on the second movie of the Black Panther franchise, said his production company is “already in the mix on some projects.” He also revealed that Proximity will be working closely with Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso and their partners at Marvel Studios “on select MCU shows for Disney+.”