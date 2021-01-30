Latest in Entertainment

Image credit: Jesse Grant via Getty Images

A Wakanda series is coming to Disney+

And it's by 'Black Panther' director Ryan Coogler.
Mariella Moon, @mariella_moon
24m ago
Comments
29 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

ANAHEIM, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 24: (L-R) Ryan Coogler of 'Black Panther 2' and President of Marvel Studios Kevin Feige took part today in the Walt Disney Studios presentation at Disney’s D23 EXPO 2019 in Anaheim, Calif. 'Black Panther 2' will be released in U.S. theaters on May 6, 2020. (Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney)
Jesse Grant via Getty Images

Ryan Coogler is set to expand the Black Panther universe with a new Disney+ series based in the Kingdom of Wakanda. Disney has signed a five-year exclusive TV deal with Coogler’s Proximity Media, and the series is one of the projects the Black Panther director/co-writer will be working on for the company’s streaming service. The deal could lead to more shows developed by Proximity Media, as well, though Marvel’s announcement didn’t mention anything about the potential new shows.

Coogler, who’s currently working on the second movie of the Black Panther franchise, said his production company is “already in the mix on some projects.” He also revealed that Proximity will be working closely with Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso and their partners at Marvel Studios “on select MCU shows for Disney+.”

The entertainment giant didn’t provide any more details about the Wakanda series, and the project is likely in its very early stages. Whatever it’s about, it will most likely not feature an adult Black Panther, since Marvel previously said that it will not recast Chadwick Boseman’s role.

Bob Iger, Executive Chairman of The Walt Disney Company, said:

“Ryan Coogler is a singular storyteller whose vision and range have made him one of the standout filmmakers of his generation. With Black Panther, Ryan brought a groundbreaking story and iconic characters to life in a real, meaningful and memorable way, creating a watershed cultural moment. We’re thrilled to strengthen our relationship and look forward to telling more great stories with Ryan and his team.”

In this article: Black Panther, Disney+, Wakanda, news, entertainment
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
29 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

Google is shutting down its Stadia game studios

Google is shutting down its Stadia game studios

View
Nike's latest FlyEase shoe slips on without zippers, laces or straps

Nike's latest FlyEase shoe slips on without zippers, laces or straps

View
iOS 14.5 will let Apple Watch owners unlock iPhones while wearing a mask

iOS 14.5 will let Apple Watch owners unlock iPhones while wearing a mask

View
Capcom confirms fan favorite 'Resident Evil' vampire is over nine feet tall

Capcom confirms fan favorite 'Resident Evil' vampire is over nine feet tall

View
'God of War' gets a 60 fps and 4K patch for PS5 tomorrow

'God of War' gets a 60 fps and 4K patch for PS5 tomorrow

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr