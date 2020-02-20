'Black Panther' comes to Disney+ on March 4th

Black Panther is one of a couple of MCU movies that will make their way to Disney+ this year. The two others are Avengers: Infinity War and Ant-Man and the Wasp. They're all making the jump to Disney+ due to an expiring streaming deal between Netflix and Disney.

Due to all the distributors involved in the MCU over the years, it's unlikely every Marvel movie will appear on Disney+. For instance, unless Sony and Disney strike a new deal, Spider-Man: Homecoming and Spider-Man: Far from Home probably won't show up on the streaming service. Still, with Black Panther's addition, most of the best Marvel movies are on Disney+.