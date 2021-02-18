Blackmagic Design's $2,495 BMPCC 6K Pro camera has a super-bright HDR display

Blackmagic Design has unveiled the Pocket Cinema Camera 6K Pro (BMPCC 6K Pro), an updated version of its BMPCC 6K cinema camera with some extra professional features. The new model now includes a much brighter 1,500 nit HDR display that can be tilted (though not swiveled), whereas the screen on the last model was fixed in place. That should make it easier to see when shooting in daylight, while also giving you a more accurate view for HDR productions.

On top of the brighter screen, the BMPCC 6K Pro supports an optional 3.68-million dot OLED electronic viewfinder (EVF) priced at $495. It has a built-in proximity sensor to switch automatically between the screen and EVF, can swivel up and down through 70 degrees and displays status information like frame guides.

Blackmagic Design

Another key new feature for professionals is the built-in motorized infrared (IR) neutral density (ND) filter. That lets you reduce the amount of light entering the camera, particularly in bright sunlight, without the need to change shutter, ISO or aperture settings. You can choose from 2, 4 and 6 stops of light blocking, and they're designed to match the colorimetry and color science of the camera. At the same time, the IR filters reduce both optical and IR wavelengths evenly so you don't get IR image contamination.

If you're worried about the screen and/or EVF draining the battery more quickly, the BMPCC 6K Pro now supports larger NP-F570 batteries instead of the Canon LP-E6 models used on the previous model. Blackmagic Design didn't say how much (if any) that prolongs shooting, but if you need more time you can get the optional $145 Battery Pro Grip, which takes two NP-F570 batteries and allows you to shoot for up to 3 hours.

Otherwise, the BMPCC 6K Pro is similar to the BMPCC 6K model, packing a dual native ISO 6,144 x 3,456 sensor with a claimed 13 stops of dynamic range and max 25,600 ISO. You can record in ProRes, Apple RAW or Blackmagic RAW formats at up to 6K resolution, including most cinema formats. For video shooters, it also includes niceties like an XLR microphone input, 3.5mm mic and headphone jacks, a locking DC power supply and support for CFast 2.0 and SD card formats.

As I noted in my review, the BMPCC 6K is powerhouse in terms of cinema production, though it's not ideal as a run-and-gun camera due to the lack of continuous autofocus. The BMPCC 6K Pro is now available to pre-order at B&H Photo Video, among other retailers, for $2,495.