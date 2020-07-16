Blackmagic's new $9,995 camera shoots 12K video at 60fps

You're probably wondering why anyone would want to shot a film in 12K. The idea here is not to so much to do that but to allow filmmakers to capture the smoothest possible footage at resolutions people are consuming their content in currently. Oversampling footage gives filmmakers more flexibility when it comes time for post-production, and the Ursa Mini Pro 12K can capture 8K and 4K footage without cropping.

Besides its impressive sensor, the camera includes features like an interchangeable lens mount and dual UHS-II SD slots. Another nifty feature is that the camera encodes footage using Blackmagic own RAW codec, which the company claims will enable you to edit any 12K footage using a laptop.

With a $9,995 price tag, the Ursa Mini Pro 12K is out of the range of most of us mere mortals. But compared to cinema cameras from the likes of Red and Canon, some of which can cost tens of thousands of dollars, it’s a reasonable price for what is a very capable camera.