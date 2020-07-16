Blackmagic's new $9,995 camera shoots 12K video at 60fps

Move over Canon R5, there's a new lust-worthy camera in town. On Thursday, Blackmagic Design unveiled the Ursa Mini Pro 12K. The centerpiece of the company's third-generation Ursa Mini Pro is an 80-megapixel 12,288 x 6,480 sensor with 14 stops of dynamic range and a native ISO of 800. Blackmagic says it spent almost four years developing the array, which features an equal number of red, green and blue pixels. At its native 12K, the sensor can capture footage at 60 frames per second. It can also record 8K and 4K footage at 110 and 220 frames per second, respectively.