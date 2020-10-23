The remaster of the '90s ‘Blade Runner’ game has been delayed

Fans of Westwood’s classic 1997 Blade Runner adventure game will have to wait to play its Enhanced Edition rerelease. The remaster had been slated to come out later this year, but it’s now delayed until at the earliest 2021. In an interview with Eurogamer, Stephen Kick, the CEO of Blade Runner: Enhanced Edition developer Nightdive Studios, said the title now carries a “TBD” release date.
According to Kick, remastering Blade Runner has become more complicated than the studio had anticipated. Eurogamer does an excellent job of recounting all the setbacks that have affected the project to date, but the delay essentially comes down to two factors: Nightdive doesn’t have access to the game’s source code, and the original was made in such a way that makes remastering it difficult and time-consuming.