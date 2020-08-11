The last Blockbuster is hosting an Airbnb sleepover in September

The idea of spending the night inside an old retail store may not sound fun at first glance, but add some blue and yellow paint, and a dash of nostalgia, and suddenly it’s an experience fit for an Airbnb reservation war. The last Blockbuster in the world, located in Bend, Oregon, will be available to rent on Airbnb for three one-night stays in September, complete with a recreation of a 1990s living room, and all the snacks and movies you can handle.
Reservations will go live on Monday, August 17th, at 1pm PT, and the available dates are September 18th, 19th and 20th. Up to four people can attend each night of the sleepover, though only residents of Deschutes County have been invited to book. This whole event is an act of local appreciation from store manager Sandi Harding.