'Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night' is coming to iOS and Android

The Castlevania-inspired Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night is headed to mobile devices. NetEase Games and ArtPlay are working on iOS and Android versions of the side-scrolling action RPG.

The port will include everything from the console version, including all of the downloadable content, with “no compromises on visual quality or gameplay fidelity.” The developers are making some mobile-centric improvements too. They redesigned the user interface and icons so they’re easier to view on smaller screens. The studios also tweaked how weapons and combos work to make them more suitable for touch controls.