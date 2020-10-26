Latest in Gaming

'Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night' is coming to iOS and Android

The mobile port of the Castlevania-inspired ARPG will include all console DLC.
Kris Holt, @krisholt
20m ago
Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night
ArtPlay

The Castlevania-inspired Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night is headed to mobile devices. NetEase Games and ArtPlay are working on iOS and Android versions of the side-scrolling action RPG.

The port will include everything from the console version, including all of the downloadable content, with “no compromises on visual quality or gameplay fidelity.” The developers are making some mobile-centric improvements too. They redesigned the user interface and icons so they’re easier to view on smaller screens. The studios also tweaked how weapons and combos work to make them more suitable for touch controls.

Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night, which was released on consoles and PC last year, is a spiritual successor to Castlevania: Symphony of the Night. It adopts a chunk of that title’s “Metroidvania” gameplay and mechanics. Given that longtime Castlevania producer Koji Igarashi is behind Ritual of the Night, that probably shouldn’t be too much of a surprise.

NetEase and ArtPlay say Ritual of the Night will be a “premium” title on iOS and Android, but didn’t reveal how much it’ll cost. They also haven’t confirmed a release date or window, though it’ll be available wordwide.

