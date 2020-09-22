Latest in Tomorrow

Image credit: Blue Origin

Watch the Blue Origin sensor test that will help NASA land on the Moon

It will launched from the exterior of the New Shepard rocket.
Steve Dent, @stevetdent
18m ago
Comments
13 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

Blue Origin is set to launch its reusable New Shepard rocket on a suborbital mission today (September 24th) and test sensors for a vehicle that could one day land on the Moon.
Blue Origin

Blue Origin is set to launch its reusable New Shepard rocket on a suborbital mission today (September 24th) and test sensors for a vehicle that could one day land on the Moon. The NS-13 mission, using a rocket that has already flown six times in a row, is scheduled to fly at 11AM EDT from Blue Origin’s West Texas base.

New Shepard will fly 12 commercial payloads on the exterior of the booster rather than inside the capsule as it has done so far. It will launch to suborbital space at a distance of about 62 miles, then return with the payloads and land.

The main payload will be the SPLICE (Safe and Precise Landing — Integrated Capabilities Evolution) technologies developed by NASA and partners for future Moon and Mars missions. NASA will test two of the three sensors, including a “terrain relative navigation” system that can determine the rocket’s position by comparing camera images to pre-loaded surface maps. The second system is a navigation Doppler LiDAR that will allow for precise, soft landings. Together, they’ll help NASA make automated landings on the moon, even in tight spots near craters or hills.

While some of the sensors have flown before individually, this is the first time that two of the systems will be tested at once in sub-orbital space. “Testing SPLICE technologies on a suborbital rocket expands the envelope beyond previous lab tests, helicopter field tests, and lower-altitude suborbital rocket tests,” said NASA manager John Carson. “We will get more data about the system to anchor analyses and models and support follow-on adjustments, testing, and development.”

In this article: Blue Origin, New Shepard, NASA, suborbital, SPLICE, sensors, Moon landing, news, tomorrow
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
13 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

NVIDIA apologizes for RTX 3090 pre-orders before they even begin

NVIDIA apologizes for RTX 3090 pre-orders before they even begin

View
Samsung's newest watches can now take ECG readings in the US

Samsung's newest watches can now take ECG readings in the US

View
Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite leaks ahead of tomorrow's hardware event

Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite leaks ahead of tomorrow's hardware event

View
'Among Us' developers cancel sequel plans, focus on their new/old smash hit

'Among Us' developers cancel sequel plans, focus on their new/old smash hit

View
Google's Nest Audio speaker revealed early by Walmart

Google's Nest Audio speaker revealed early by Walmart

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr