Watch the Blue Origin sensor test that will help NASA land on the Moon

Blue Origin is set to launch its reusable New Shepard rocket on a suborbital mission today (September 24th) and test sensors for a vehicle that could one day land on the Moon. The NS-13 mission, using a rocket that has already flown six times in a row, is scheduled to fly at 11AM EDT from Blue Origin’s West Texas base.

New Shepard will fly 12 commercial payloads on the exterior of the booster rather than inside the capsule as it has done so far. It will launch to suborbital space at a distance of about 62 miles, then return with the payloads and land.