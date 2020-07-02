BMW wants to sell subscriptions to in-car features

In an expansion of its ConnectedDrive Store, BMW wants to give owners of its cars the option to access specific hardware and software features through a subscription (via Autoblog). BMW hasn't detailed exactly how the service will work, but the short version is that the automaker would offer select driver-assistance and comfort features in exchange for a reoccurring fee. All of the features the automaker wants to monetize would already be built into the car when you buy it, and you would pay for them through the company's ConnectedDrive Store.
The way BMW sees it, making some hardware and software components accessible in exchange for an optional fee gives its customers financial flexibility. Say you buy a model with heated seats. You could pay for that feature only during the cold months of the year. Similarly, if you later sell your BMW to someone, they can customize the car to include only the things they want.