BMW’s CE 02 electric scooter sets sights on urban mobility The company expands its EV lineup with two wheels and stylish HUD glasses.

BMW is expanding its electric motorcycle lineup — well, really, its electric scooter lineup. The new CE 02 is smaller than the recently available CE 04 and targets a younger buyer.

In fact, BMW doesn't even want to call it a scooter. Instead, it’s calling it a eParkourer. Yes it’s a mouthful and yes it’s mostly just marketing shenanigans, but the CE 02 looks like a classier version of the Honda Rukus with an EV powertrain inside.

BMW says it has a range of over 55 miles for the 11kW version and a top speed of about 59 miles per hour. So it’s definitely built as an around-town source of transportation. It starts at $7,599 before destination costs. The larger, most powerful, and longer-range CE 04 starts at $12,700 just to help set some expectations.

BMW also showed off Motorrad companion smartglasses that display speed, speed limit, gear (for gas bikes), and turn-turn-directions. The glasses work with any of the company’s current crop of bikes that use the Motorrad app, and again don't have a price yet.

The CE 02 will be available in the spring of 2024, while the smart glasses will be available this summer. Watch the video below for the full story.