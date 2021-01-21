Boeing wants all its aircraft to fly on sustainable fuels by 2030

Boeing has vowed to make flights using its planes more eco-friendly within the next decade: The aviation titan has announced its commitment to make sure its planes can fly on 100 percent sustainable fuels by 2030. It explained that making the shift to sustainable fuels is the “safest and most measurable solution to reduce aviation carbon emissions in the coming decades.” It’s also a necessary step to take for the industry to achieve its goal of slashing its carbon emissions by 2050.

Sustainable aviation fuels are made from vegetable oil, animal fats, various agricultural and forestry waste and non-recyclable household waste, among other sources. In its announcement, the company notes that it successfully conducted test flights that used 100 percent sustainable fuels in the past. A FedEx 777 Freighter, in particular, became the first plane to fly without a conventional fuel blend back in 2018 under the Boeing ecoDemonstrator program.