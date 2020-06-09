Latest in Tomorrow

Image credit: The Boring Company

Two Las Vegas casinos want to join the Boring Company’s tube system

Wynn Las Vegas and Resorts World are seeking approval for stations of their own.
Christine Fisher, @cfisherwrites
1h ago
Comments
73 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

The Boring Company
The Boring Company

The Las Vegas Convention Center’s underground loop transit system is slated for completion in January 2021, and two resorts want to get in on the new Boring Company transit system. Wynn Las Vegas and the under-construction Resorts World Las Vegas are seeking county approval for projects that would link them to the Convention Center transit system, The Las Vegas Sun reports.

If the projects are approved, autonomous Tesla vehicles would whisk passengers through underground tunnels from the resorts to the Convention Center. Trips from both resorts and Wynn’s Encore Hotel would take less than two minutes, officials told The Las Vegas Sun.

Resorts World has been under construction for years, and it makes sense that the new resort, located nearby the Convention Center, would want to connect to the transit system. Until that project is complete, Wynn/Encore is the closest hotel on the strip to the Convention Center. Its proximity makes it ideal for a loop station, too.

“Convention guests would no longer have to worry about long walks or gridlock traffic around the convention center – they could take the transportation system to Resorts World Las Vegas for lunch, meetings, or personal appointments, and be back to their conference or expo in minutes,” Scott Sibella, president of Resorts World Las Vegas, said in a press release.

The Convention Center loop is the Boring Company’s first official foray into transit, and the fact that resorts are already onboard is a vote of confidence in the Elon Musk endeavor. The tunnel projects have received some pushback from Monorail officials, but that hasn’t stopped the company from raising millions in outside funding. It also has plans to expand into China.

In this article: boring company, elon musk, las vegas convention center, wynn las vegas, resorts world las vegas, encore hotel, transit, station, las vegas, tesla, autonomous, news, tomorrow
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
73 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

Engadget's 2020 Dads and Grads gift guide

Engadget's 2020 Dads and Grads gift guide

View
Cox slows an entire neighborhood's internet after one person's 'excessive use'

Cox slows an entire neighborhood's internet after one person's 'excessive use'

View
Razer’s Kishi is the Switch-style phone controller I've been waiting for

Razer’s Kishi is the Switch-style phone controller I've been waiting for

View
SpaceX's next Starlink launch will help improve satellite imagery of the Earth

SpaceX's next Starlink launch will help improve satellite imagery of the Earth

View
Two Las Vegas casinos want to join the Boring Company’s tube system

Two Las Vegas casinos want to join the Boring Company’s tube system

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr