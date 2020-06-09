Two Las Vegas casinos want to join the Boring Company’s tube system

The Las Vegas Convention Center’s underground loop transit system is slated for completion in January 2021, and two resorts want to get in on the new Boring Company transit system. Wynn Las Vegas and the under-construction Resorts World Las Vegas are seeking county approval for projects that would link them to the Convention Center transit system, The Las Vegas Sun reports.
If the projects are approved, autonomous Tesla vehicles would whisk passengers through underground tunnels from the resorts to the Convention Center. Trips from both resorts and Wynn’s Encore Hotel would take less than two minutes, officials told The Las Vegas Sun.