Bose's 700 headphones are on sale for $299 at Amazon

So long as you're happy with the white color scheme.
Jon Fingas, @jonfingas
16m ago
Bose 700 headphones in Arctic White
Bose

Want a good set of over-ear wireless headphones to keep you company at work, or just to tune out the rest of the world? You now have your chance, at least if you aren’t picky about colors. Amazon is selling Bose 700 headphones in white for $299, knocking $100 off the usual price and putting them at the lowest price we’ve seen to date. The black and silver models are also on sale, albeit at a higher $349.

Buy Bose 700 in Arctic White on Amazon - $299

The 700 represents a return to form for Bose, with an improved design, strong voice quality and excellent noise cancellation. It’s not the best we’ve heard in recent memory with occasionally harsh treble and a lack of in-app EQ adjustment. We’d say Sony’s WH-1000XM3 is better overall. At $299, though, the Bose 700 is genuinely competitive with Sony and other rivals — it’s worth a listen, especially if the color scheme is appealing.

Follow @EngadgetDeals on Twitter for the latest tech deals and buying advice.

