Bose's 700 headphones are on sale for $299 at Amazon

The 700 represents a return to form for Bose, with an improved design, strong voice quality and excellent noise cancellation. It’s not the best we’ve heard in recent memory with occasionally harsh treble and a lack of in-app EQ adjustment. We’d say Sony’s WH-1000XM3 is better overall. At $299, though, the Bose 700 is genuinely competitive with Sony and other rivals — it’s worth a listen, especially if the color scheme is appealing.

Follow @EngadgetDeals on Twitter for the latest tech deals and buying advice.