Bose appoints its first female CEO

Bose has named its first female CEO. Lila Snyder will take charge of the company beginning September 1st. Snyder’s appointment is notable considering tech still has so few female CEOs, especially at major brands.

Most recently, Snyder was president of global e-commerce at Pitney Bowes. Previously, she was a partner at the consulting firm McKinsey. She has both a master’s and PhD in mechanical engineering from MIT. Snyder will take over for Phil Hess, who stepped down as Bose CEO in March.