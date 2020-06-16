Bose shuts down AR development

Yet another company’s augmented reality strategy is running into trouble. Protocol reports that Bose is winding down its AR program after it fell short of goals. Important AR team members have left the company, and support for third-party developers will stop in mid-July. Simply put, the initiative fell sort of expectations. It worked well for “specific use cases” but wasn’t very good for “broad, daily use,” a Bose spokesperson said.
Its technology revolved around positional audio for everything from on-foot navigation through to fitness instructions and culminated in Frames, the smart glasses you see above.