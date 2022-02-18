Bose adds customizable EQ to its QuietComfort 45 headphones

As much as we like Bose's QuietComfort 45 headphones, they haven't been a tuner's delight — you had to trust the automatic EQ adjustments would deliver a pleasing sound. You'll have more control from now on, though. Bose told Engadget it has updated the QC45 firmware with an Adjustable EQ feature that, as the name implies, lets you tweak the output to your liking. You can customize the bass, mid-range and treble to suit your tastes, or pick from presets if you're in a hurry.

The new firmware (2.0.4) is available by launching the Bose Music app and choosing "Install Update" from the QC45 control screen.

You might not be in a rush to use Adjustable EQ. The QC45s already provided balanced audio in our experience, and it might involve more effort than it's worth if you listen to a wide variety of music genres. With that in mind, the update might be just what you need if you regularly listen to a particular genre (such as bass-heavy electronic music) or otherwise want to consistently override Bose's judgment.