Bose QuietComfort Ultra headphones and earbuds are reportedly on the way

Bose is reportedly preparing to launch some new headphones and earbuds, a refresh in the QuietComfort line, as leaked by MySmartPrice. The Bose QuietComfort Ultra earbuds will be a successor to the well-reviewed QuietComfort Earbuds II and the QuietComfort Ultra headphones look to be a more premium-take on the company’s QuietComfort 45 headphones.

One of the highlights of any Bose product, and particularly the QuietComfort II earbuds, is active noise cancellation. The company’s ANC technology is unparalleled and these new products offer it in spades. Both new products offer fully-integrated ANC technology so you can safely ignore the person next to you on your next flight.

Beyond ANC, the QuietComfort Ultra earbuds ship with a variety of soft ear tips, with a similar exterior design to its predecessor. They are available in black or white and should include a built-in microphone, touch controls, Bluetooth v5.3 support, IPX4 water-resistance and more. Bose hasn’t officially announced these yet, so some specs remain under wraps.

MySmartPrice

The Bose QuietComfort Ultra headphones will also be available in black or white, with physical buttons to adjust volume and control music similar to other products in the QuietComfort line. There’s also a USB-C port for both charging and for making wired connections, and a sleek design reminiscent of the beloved Bose 700 line of headphones.