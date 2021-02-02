Boston Dynamics trains Spot the robot dog to charge itself

Along with Spot Enterprise, Boston Dynamics announced a browser-based system called Scout that allows users to operate Spot remotely. It allows people to control the robot manually or run pre-programmed autonomous actions with a simple user interface.

The company also announced Spot Arm, a robotic arm that can grasp, lift, carry, place and drag a range of objects manually or semi-autonomously. The arm can help Spot to open and shut valves, turn handles and knobs and pull levers, which will allow it to open doors. The robot can also be equipped with a thermal imaging payload that has 30x optical zoom.

Boston Dynamics says it has sold more than 400 Spot Explorers since it opened commercial sales in June. While it’s only selling the robots to companies for now, it plans to make Spot available for home use someday.