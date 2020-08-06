Latest in Gaming

Image credit: Thekla Inc.

'Braid Anniversary Edition' brings back the original indie hit in 2021

Jonathan Blow's masterpiece looks more beautiful than ever.
Igor Bonifacic, @igorbonifacic
2h ago
Braid Anniversary Edition
Thekla Inc.

Game designer Jonathan Blow’s original masterpiece is getting a remaster. During its latest State of Play livestream, Sony shared footage of Braid Anniversary Edition. The rerelease will feature remastered artwork, new animations and more varied music. As you can see from the screenshot below, some levels have been also reworked to make them more detailed and visually interesting. While playing through the game you’ll be able to switch between the original and updated art styles at any time.

Braid Anniversary Edition will also include a developer commentary that will touch on aspects such as the programming, art and design thought that went into the game. “We’ll be covering this stuff in very deep detail — deeper detail than you’d get from blog postings, or gaming news sites or the usual kind of in-game commentary,” said Blow.

Braid and Braid Anniversary Edition comparison
Thekla Inc.

It’s hard to overstate the importance of Braid to modern gaming. When Blow released Braid in 2008 on the Xbox 360, there wasn’t a market for indie games. But the financial and critical success of the game allowed other independent studios to find an audience for their creations. Braid Anniversary Edition will come out on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5 Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Nintendo Switch, PC, Mac and Linux at some point in early 2021.

