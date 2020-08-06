'Braid Anniversary Edition' brings back the original indie hit in 2021

Game designer Jonathan Blow’s original masterpiece is getting a remaster. During its latest State of Play livestream, Sony shared footage of Braid Anniversary Edition. The rerelease will feature remastered artwork, new animations and more varied music. As you can see from the screenshot below, some levels have been also reworked to make them more detailed and visually interesting. While playing through the game you’ll be able to switch between the original and updated art styles at any time.

Braid Anniversary Edition will also include a developer commentary that will touch on aspects such as the programming, art and design thought that went into the game. “We’ll be covering this stuff in very deep detail — deeper detail than you’d get from blog postings, or gaming news sites or the usual kind of in-game commentary,” said Blow.