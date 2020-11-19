Leak exposes personal data for millions of Brazilian COVID-19 patients

Medical data breaches are serious as a rule, but an incident in Brazil may be particularly severe. According to ZDNet, Brazilian newspaper Estadao has learned that a Sao Paolo hospital worker uploaded a spreadsheet with login details for two government databases to GitHub, exposing personal data for millions of COVID-19 patients. The E-SUS-VE and Sivep-Gripe data sets included patients’ names, addresses, identification and medical histories.
The data included both mild cases as well as patients that needed hospitalization. The access even covered high-profile patients like President Jair Bolsonaro, his family, state governors and seven ministers.