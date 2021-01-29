Breaking down Reddit's battle over GameStop's stock

I get it, the story of how Redditors banded together to increase the value of GameStop’s stock is confusing. So we tapped business journalist Mike Futter, author of the GameDev Business Handbook and co-host of the Virtual Economy Podcast, to help us break everything down on the Engadget Podcast. He explains exactly how a bunch of day traders were able to influence GameStop’s market value, and force hedge funds to take a major loss. Also, we chat with a member of R/Wallstreetbets, the forum where this fiasco kicked off, for some useful on the ground context.

