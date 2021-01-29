Latest in Gear

Image credit:

Breaking down Reddit's battle over GameStop's stock

We chat with a business journalist and Reddit insider for details.
Devindra Hardawar, @devindra
1h ago
Comments
39 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

I get it, the story of how Redditors banded together to increase the value of GameStop’s stock is confusing. So we tapped business journalist Mike Futter, author of the GameDev Business Handbook and co-host of the Virtual Economy Podcast, to help us break everything down on the Engadget Podcast. He explains exactly how a bunch of day traders were able to influence GameStop’s market value, and force hedge funds to take a major loss. Also, we chat with a member of R/Wallstreetbets, the forum where this fiasco kicked off, for some useful on the ground context.

Check out our livestream conversation above! We typically broadcast the Engadget Podcast’s recording on our YouTube channel at 10AM ET every Thursday. You can also subscribe to the podcast here:

In this article: livestreams, stocks, podcasts, Reddit, GameStop, news, gear
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
39 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

Xiaomi's remote wireless charging powers up your phone from across the room

Xiaomi's remote wireless charging powers up your phone from across the room

View
Breaking down Reddit's battle over GameStop's stock

Breaking down Reddit's battle over GameStop's stock

View
ASUS ZenBook Duo review (2021): A better dual-screen notebook for less

ASUS ZenBook Duo review (2021): A better dual-screen notebook for less

View
With the connected cube, I learned how to solve a Rubik's cube | Engadget

With the connected cube, I learned how to solve a Rubik's cube | Engadget

View
Robinhood raises $1 billion, will reopen GameStop stock purchases on Friday

Robinhood raises $1 billion, will reopen GameStop stock purchases on Friday

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr