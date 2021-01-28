Engadget Podcast
Image credit: Engadget

Latest in Gear

    Image credit: Engadget

    Engadget Podcast: How Reddit day traders blew up GameStop's stock

    Once again, online memes are invading reality for the lols.
    Devindra Hardawar, @devindra
    9m ago
    Comments
    Share
    Tweet
    Share

    Sponsored Links

    If you were confused about how, exactly, a bunch of Reddit finance obsessives turned the beleaguered GameStop into a white hot stock, you’re not alone. This week, Cherlynn and Devindra chat with Mike Futter, author of the GameDev Business Handbook and co-host of the Virtual Economy Podcast, to make sense of this surprising story. Are the online traders just doing it for the LOLs? Or are they trying to teach the financial industry a lesson? And isn’t this just another example of online memes bleeding into reality, leading to potentially disastrous consequences? We also get a bit of context from an anonymous member from the infamous R/WallStreetBets subreddit.

    Listen below, or subscribe on your podcast app of choice. If you've got suggestions or topics you'd like covered on the show, be sure to email us or drop a note in the comments! And be sure to check out our other podcasts, the Morning After and Engadget News!

    Subscribe!

    Topics

    • Stonks get real: Is the GameStop story really Reddit v. Hedge Funds? – 0:49

    • Microsoft raises Xbox Live Price, backtracks – 30:35

    • News shouts from around the tech world – 40:35

    • Working on – 53:30

    • Picks – 56:22

    Links

    Video livestream

    Credits
    Hosts: Devindra Hardawar and Cherlynn Low
    Guest: Mike Futter & ????
    Producer: Ben Ellman
    Music: Dale North and Terrence O'Brien

    In this article: engadgetpodcast, theengadgetpodcast, podcast, GameStop, Reddit, Wallstreetbets, stocks, hedge funds, Microsoft, Xbox Live Gold, AMC, BlackBerry, news, gear
    All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
    Comment
    Comments
    Share
    Tweet
    Share

    Popular on Engadget

    Robinhood hit with class action lawsuit after it restricts GameStop stock

    Robinhood hit with class action lawsuit after it restricts GameStop stock

    View
    The best Super Bowl TV deals we could find

    The best Super Bowl TV deals we could find

    View
    NASA's asteroid-sampling OSIRIS-REx probe will head back to Earth in May

    NASA's asteroid-sampling OSIRIS-REx probe will head back to Earth in May

    View
    This 2004 iPod can stream music from Spotify | Engadget

    This 2004 iPod can stream music from Spotify | Engadget

    View
    G4 teases the return of 'Attack of the Show!' and 'X-Play'

    G4 teases the return of 'Attack of the Show!' and 'X-Play'

    View

    From around the web

    Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr