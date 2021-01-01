Robinhood hit with class action lawsuit after it restricts GameStop stock

Robinhood can now add a class action lawsuit to its growing list of headaches after it said it would restrict users from trading GameStop and other stocks. A class action lawsuit was filed in New York Thursday, alleging that Robinhood “deprived their customers of the ability to use their service,” in an effort “to manipulate the market for the benefit of people and financial intuitions.”
The lawsuit comes hours after Robinhood informed users that it would restrict a handful of stocks, including GameStop, Blackberry, AMC, and American Airlines, due to “recent volatility.” The company also said it would raise margin requirements for some securities. “We continuously monitor the markets and make changes where necessary,” Robinhood said.