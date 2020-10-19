Brydge's iPad Pro keyboard with trackpad is $35 off at Wellbots

Not everyone wants to drop $300 on a Magic Keyboard for their iPad Pro, regardless of how luxurious it is. But now Engadget readers can get a solid alternative made by Brydge for less from Wellbots. Both the 11-inch and 12.9-inch Brydge Pro+ smart keyboards for the latest iPad Pros are $35 off when you use the code ENGADGETPAD at checkout. That brings the 11-inch model down to $164 while the 12.9-inch version comes in at $194. The sale prices will be available while supplies last, and Wellbots offers no sales tax outside New York and free shipping.
