Build tarot decks and seduce a god in 'The Cosmic Wheel Sisterhood' The indie studio behind 'The Red Strings Club' returns with a witchy game for PC and Switch.

Deconstructeam creates games that feel like a new kind of noir, each one draped in pixelated shadows and filled with philosophical innuendo, short and slow-burning. The studio is known for Gods Will Be Watching and The Red Strings Club, two narrative titles that play with concepts of morality and manipulation in harsh futuristic environments. These games ask players to dictate the fates of friends, lovers and enemies, and then they provide languid scenes of rumination as the violence and betrayal unfolds. Deconstructeam’s latest project, The Cosmic Wheel Sisterhood, elevates these concepts to a grander plane.

The Cosmic Wheel Sisterhood begins with a witch who lives on an asteroid. Her name is Fortuna, and she was exiled from her coven after her prediction of doom angered the witch in charge; the game begins on year 200 of Fortuna’s 1,000-year sentence. Fed up and lonely, she summons an ancient Behemoth to help her escape the space rock and enact revenge on her former sisters. It all plays out in classic Deconstructeam style, with densely detailed, vibrant pixel art.

Deconstructeam

The Cosmic Wheel Sisterhood feels bigger than previous Deconstructeam experiences, layered with divergent gameplay styles, characters and narrative branches. A main mechanic in its first hour involves building a deck of divination cards, choosing the backgrounds, main symbols and supporting elements based on a rich grimoire of the combinations and their interpretations.

Designing the cards can be as tedious a process as you want, and I thoroughly enjoyed taking my time to create a deck that I found to be beautiful (and creepy) as well as powerful.

At its core, Cosmic Wheel is a visual novel with narrative paths dictated by the player’s choices. The immortal Behemoth, Ábramar, is Fortuna’s main companion in the demo — but our little witch is actually fairly social for someone who's supposed to be exiled. As Fortuna rebuilds her deck with Ábramar, she reads the fates and fortunes of visitors that find her asteroid, and players are able to dictate, to an extent, what each card will reveal. These moments give Fortuna an upper hand, even in interactions with the massive god peering through her window, and they nicely supplement the standard flow of conversation.