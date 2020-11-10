Latest in Gaming

Image credit: Sean Zanni via Getty Images

Ninja signs with CAA as he seeks to expand from streaming to Hollywood

The game streamer wants to get into movies and voice acting, so he's switched agents.
Richard Lawler, @Rjcc
25m ago
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 23: Tyler "Ninja" Blevins attends the Time 100 Gala 2019 at Jazz at Lincoln Center on April 23, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)
Tyler "Ninja" Blevins attends the Time 100 Gala 2019 at Jazz at Lincoln Center on April 23, 2019 in New York City. Sean Zanni via Getty Images

After a year that saw Tyler “Ninja” Blevins take his talents from Twitch to Mixer to YouTube and, eventually, back to Twitch, the game streamer has signed with new representation. Until now he’s been represented by Popdog/Loaded, which focus specifically on streamers. Now The Hollywood Reporter reveals he’s signed with CAA, the mega-agency that has clients across almost every level of entertainment, sports and media.

This follows a THR profile in July that noted Ninja’s aspirations to take on “Movies, voice acting, cartoons,” which certainly explains the latest move. Announcing the move, Blevins tweeted “Super excited for this next chapter in my career. Officially signed with CAA!.”

In this article: Ninja, CAA, twitch, news, gaming, entertainment
