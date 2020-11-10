Ninja signs with CAA as he seeks to expand from streaming to Hollywood

After a year that saw Tyler “Ninja” Blevins take his talents from Twitch to Mixer to YouTube and, eventually, back to Twitch, the game streamer has signed with new representation. Until now he’s been represented by Popdog/Loaded, which focus specifically on streamers. Now The Hollywood Reporter reveals he’s signed with CAA, the mega-agency that has clients across almost every level of entertainment, sports and media.

This follows a THR profile in July that noted Ninja’s aspirations to take on “Movies, voice acting, cartoons,” which certainly explains the latest move. Announcing the move, Blevins tweeted “Super excited for this next chapter in my career. Officially signed with CAA!.”