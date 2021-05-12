Login
Sign up

The hottest new Nintendo Switch app is... Calculator!

For only $10!
Devindra Hardawar
D. Hardawar|05.12.21
@devindra

Sponsored Links

Devindra Hardawar
D. Hardawar
@devindra
May 12th, 2021
In this article: Sabec, news, gaming, Switch, Calculator, Nintendo
Calculator
Sabec

Who needs the next-generation graphics of Returnal, or the complex narrative of Nier Replicant, when you've got... Calculator! A $10 app now on the Nintendo Switch eShop, it's a "scientific calculator with a clear easy-to-read multi-line display, which should help with those not-so-easy-to-do maths problems." As reported by Eurogamer, Calculator should look familiar to anyone who's used the equivalent iOS app. But that doesn't cost $10! No, this app is special. 

As developer Sabec notes, "Calculator has an appealing modern and practical design, sure to be popular with all students and engineers." Indeed, I'm sure many students and engineers will turn to their Switch for math help, rather than the assortment of free options on their smartphones or nearby computers. 

Realistically, the only way I see Calculator justifying its existence is if it can prove your Switch can also be an educational tool. What teacher would say no to such a well-designed and practical calculator app? In my day, we had to sneak simple text-based games onto our TI-84 graphing calculators. But now you can easily swap between something pseudo-educational and Fortnite. Kids these days have it all!

Sabec, it should be noted, is also the company behind such legendary Switch titles like Guitar, Bomb, and Bubble. So you just know you're getting your money's worth.

All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Popular on Engadget