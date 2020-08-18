'Black Ops: Cold War' is the next Call of Duty game.

After trying to make a statement about modern warfare, the Call of Duty franchise is returning to a more distant conflict. On Wednesday, series publisher Activision shared the first teaser for Call of Duty: Black Ops: Cold War (proper title punctuation to be determined).

Activision promises to share more about the new entry, including gameplay footage, on August 26th. Until then, the teaser provides a couple of hints about the game's story. Consisting mostly of archival footage of a TV interview with KGB defector Yuri Bezmenov, the teaser says the story is "inspired by actual events." Text interspersed between the footage mentions Perseus, a Soviet spy who allegedly infiltrated the Manhattan Project during the height of World War II to steal secrets related to the atomic bomb. Perseus, it turns out, was never caught and may have worked their way into the highest echelons of the US government.