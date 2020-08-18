Latest in Gaming

Image credit: Activision

'Black Ops: Cold War' is the next Call of Duty game.

Activision will share more information about the title on August 26th.
Igor Bonifacic, @igorbonifacic
1h ago
Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War
Activision

After trying to make a statement about modern warfare, the Call of Duty franchise is returning to a more distant conflict. On Wednesday, series publisher Activision shared the first teaser for Call of Duty: Black Ops: Cold War (proper title punctuation to be determined).

Activision promises to share more about the new entry, including gameplay footage, on August 26th. Until then, the teaser provides a couple of hints about the game's story. Consisting mostly of archival footage of a TV interview with KGB defector Yuri Bezmenov, the teaser says the story is "inspired by actual events." Text interspersed between the footage mentions Perseus, a Soviet spy who allegedly infiltrated the Manhattan Project during the height of World War II to steal secrets related to the atomic bomb. Perseus, it turns out, was never caught and may have worked their way into the highest echelons of the US government.  

This latest Call of Duty represents something of a return for Raven Software, the studio that's co-developing the game alongside series regular Treyarch. Raven released the criminally underrated Singularity in 2010. In Singularity, you play as a US marine who gets sent back to 1955 when they investigate an island once held by the Soviet Union. Unfortunately, the game didn't sell well, and Activision has had the studio support the Call of Duty franchise ever since.    

In this article: Call of Duty, video games, activision, personal computing, treyarch, raven software, cold war, Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War, news, gaming
