Latest in Gaming

Image credit: Infinity Ward/Activision

'Call of Duty: Warzone' brings back three-player squads after two days

Quads might not have been as well-received as first thought.
Jon Fingas, @jonfingas
51m ago
Comments
48 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

'Call of Duty: Warzone' season three
Infinity Ward/Activision

The introduction of four-player squads to Call of Duty: Warzone doesn’t appear to have gone as smoothly as hoped. Infinity Ward has rolled out a playlist update for the battle royale brawler that brings back three-player teams alongside the four-player and solo options. The developer didn’t say what prompted the shift, but this won’t apply to the alternative Plunder mode.

As Rock Paper Shotgun explained, larger teams have a number of consequences for gameplay. It can take longer to get a squad together (especially if you want friends), and there will be fewer teams competing in any given match. Team cohesion might be more difficult, too. Trios might just represent the sweet spot for many players, and it won’t be surprising if Infinity Ward recognized that quickly.

In this article: Call of Duty, call of duty warzone, Warzone, games, video games, battle royale, Activision, Activision Blizzard, infinity ward, news, gaming
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
48 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

Maybe don't start playing 'The Last of Us' during a pandemic

Maybe don't start playing 'The Last of Us' during a pandemic

View
Follow Apollo 13 in real-time on its 50th anniversary

Follow Apollo 13 in real-time on its 50th anniversary

View
Now Microsoft Teams video chats can have custom backgrounds too

Now Microsoft Teams video chats can have custom backgrounds too

View
Anti-5G cell tower attacks spread to the Netherlands

Anti-5G cell tower attacks spread to the Netherlands

View
The work-from-home gear you should actually buy

The work-from-home gear you should actually buy

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr