Image credit: Infinity Ward/Raven Software/Activision Blizzard

'Call of Duty: Warzone' is introducing four-player squads

Season 3 of 'Modern Warfare' multiplayer is about to kick off too.
Kris Holt, @krisholt
39m ago
A promotional image for Call of Duty: Warzone
Just as Apex Legends is getting a permanent duos mode to complement the long-standing trios option, Call of Duty: Warzone is stepping in the opposite direction by letting you drop into the map with four players in your squad. The quads option will be available in the battle royale and plunder modes April 8th, when season 3 gets underway in both that game and CoD: Modern Warfare multiplayer.

As you'd probably expect, Warzone will add more weapons and skins when season 3 starts, including silenced and non-silenced versions of every weapon type. Expect to find new guns and blueprints in supply boxes along with more modes and playlists throughout the season that affect what types of loot are available. For instance, you'll be able to hop into games in which sniper rifles and shotguns are your only weapon options. PS Plus subscribers, meanwhile, can snag some extra, exclusive gear for free with the season 3 Combat Pack.

As for Modern Warfare, a trio of new 6v6 maps will be available Wednesday: Talsik Backlot (a remaster of the Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare map), Aniyar Incursion (a more compact version of Aniyah Palace from the Ground War mode) and Hovec Sawmill. More vehicle skins, new operator Alex -- who you might recognize if you played the campaign -- and a pair of weapons (a Renetti handgun and SKS marksman rifle) will be added during the season launch week.

You'll be able to unlock other guns and operators later in the season, while more maps and modes are on the way. Season 3 will start tomorrow in both games across PC, Xbox One and PlayStation 4.

