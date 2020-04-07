'Call of Duty: Warzone' is introducing four-player squads

Just as Apex Legends is getting a permanent duos mode to complement the long-standing trios option, Call of Duty: Warzone is stepping in the opposite direction by letting you drop into the map with four players in your squad. The quads option will be available in the battle royale and plunder modes April 8th, when season 3 gets underway in both that game and CoD: Modern Warfare multiplayer.

As you'd probably expect, Warzone will add more weapons and skins when season 3 starts, including silenced and non-silenced versions of every weapon type. Expect to find new guns and blueprints in supply boxes along with more modes and playlists throughout the season that affect what types of loot are available. For instance, you'll be able to hop into games in which sniper rifles and shotguns are your only weapon options. PS Plus subscribers, meanwhile, can snag some extra, exclusive gear for free with the season 3 Combat Pack.