'Call of Duty: Modern Warfare' multiplayer is free this weekend

Smitten by Call of Duty: Warzone, but not sure if the rebooted Modern Warfare is worth the price of admission? Good news: for three days, the multiplayer portion of Infinity Ward's latest shooter is going free-to-play. Download Warzone (if you haven't already) and Modern Warfare's multiplayer offerings will unlock at roughly 1PM ET/10AM PT/7PM CET on April 3rd. To celebrate this so-called "multiplayer moshpit," Infinity Ward has developed a special playlist called Stocked Up, Locked Down that cycles through two maps, Atlas Superstore and Shoot House, and a range of modes including Team Deathmatch, Domination and Hardpoint.

The free multiplayer access will expire on April 6th at 1PM ET/10AM PT/7PM CET. It's a nice gesture, and one that Activision no doubt hopes will persuade more people to buy Modern Warfare. Unlike Blackout, which required Call of Duty: Black Ops 4, Warzone is completely free-to-play. That decision has helped the battle royale newcomer rack up more than 30 million players -- a number that includes Modern Warfare participants -- and better compete with free-to-play alternatives including Fortnite, Apex Legends and PUBG. Modern Warfare sales have remained strong, too -- so breaking off what could have been an exclusive mode (similar to Blackout) doesn’t see to have hurt Activision's annualization strategy, either.