'Call of Duty: Warzone' bans 60,000 confirmed cheaters

Call of Duty: Warzone has a huge cheating problem, enough to compel popular streamers to leave the game completely. Activision has been trying to combat the problem since last year by banning tens of thousands of cheating players en masse — in fact, the video game giant has just banned 60,000 accounts for confirmed cases of using cheat software in Warzone. As Vice has noted, the bans came a day after popular CoD streamer Vikkstar123 announced that he quit the game, because people livestream blatant hacks with zero repercussions.

This is why I quit Warzone: https://t.co/7A18b1Uapp



The fact players can livestream themselves blatantly hacking with zero repurcussions blows my mind. This guy is 2nd prestige & broadcasts hours of himself hacking.



This NEEDS to be addressed & fixed @CallofDuty @RavenSoftware pic.twitter.com/jyfoEilyzJ — Vikkstar ★ (@Vikkstar123) January 30, 2021

While Activision didn’t say what cheat software the banned players used, the sources that talked to Vice said this wave targeted EngineOwning customers. The subscription-based cheating program offers cheats and hacks not just for CoD games, but also for Battlefield, Titanfall and Star Wars titles. Activision also targeted EngineOwning customers when it banned 20,000 accounts in September last year, and this round reportedly wiped out all the program’s users from the game. In April 2020, shortly after the battle royale video game was released, the company kicked out 70,000 accounts.